BBC iPlayer for children launches

The BBC has launched a version of the iPlayer aimed at its younger viewers that's described as a specially designed, child-friendly service.

Designed for children aged 6 to 12, BBC iPlayer for CBBC gives kids the chance to choose when they watch programmes such as Blue Peter, MI High, Sarah Jane Adventures, and many others.

Children can access the iPlayer to view, for a week after broadcast, a selection of programmes in an area sectioned off from other, adult, channel programming.

Richard Deverell, controller of BBC Children's said: "Children already live in the fully interactive and on demand world and this important launch means CBBC can be there for them".

The BBC has also revealed that in the first half of 2009 they will create a BBC iPlayer for the CBeebies audience, said to "designed as a shared online experience operated by parents focusing on programmes for children under six".