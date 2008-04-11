  iPlayer vs. ISPs - battlelines formed

Tiscali is the latest internet provider to insist that the BBC pay towards the added cost that it says internet providers are having to foot because of the iPlayer.

Battlelines started to form last week as the BBC threatened to blacklist any ISP that tampered with traffic from the iPlayer to its broadband subscribers.

ISPs are claiming that their networks are groaning under the added traffic caused by the BBC's on-demand TV service.

And they say that upgrading the internet infrastructure to cope is going to cost millions, and the BBC should put its hand in its pocket.

Ashley Highfield, the man behind the iPlayer, had responded to the grumblings by publishing a 19-point plan of action for ISPs, and it was in this that he warned that the Corporation would not look too kindly on any ISP that tried to "shape" iPlayer traffic.

In response Simon Gunter from Tiscali said it was a "bit rich that a publicly-funded organisation is telling a commercial body how to run its business".

"Inflammatory comments about blacklisting ISPs do not help. There seems to be a lack of understanding about how networks are built. Either we are not explaining it properly or it is falling on deaf ears", he said.

He also reiterated calls that the Beeb should pay towards upgrade costs; whilst also stating his belief that the BBC does not grasp the issues involved.

According to figures from Ofcom, it will cost ISPs around £830m to pay for the extra capacity needed to allow for services like the iPlayer.

Gunter added that if the BBC won't fork out, then iPlayer users may face a "BBC tax".

There are now calls for the government to intervene in what is becoming an increasingly heated squabble.