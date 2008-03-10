  Beeb offers new version of bbc.co.uk for mobiles

The BBC has launched a new version of bbc.co.uk for mobile devices that emulates the new appearance of the recently refreshed full-fat online version of site.

The Beeb says the new design "offers a consistent and intuitive user experience with easier navigation".

New content on the site includes a new section for BBC Radio 1's Newsbeat with all the latest entertainment headlines and pictures.

The BBC's mobile browser service attracts 2.7 million unique users per month, making it the number uno mobile site in the UK, according to Nielsen stats.

Matthew Postgate, BBC controller of mobile, said: "The refresh of our mobile browser service comes at a critical moment in the development of mobile in the UK".

"It is the first step to transforming bbc.co.uk on mobile into a much richer and more engaging experience. In the coming months, our mobile proposition will develop significantly, and include coverage of the summer's biggest sport events including Euro 2008, the Beijing Olympics and Wimbledon."