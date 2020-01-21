Six Nations 2020: How to watch, listen and follow the rugby action

The Six Nations is set to kick-off and once again England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales will contest the Championship Trophy during February and March.

The Home Nations will also contest the Triple Crown trophy as well, plus there are also various trophies such as the Calcutta Cup for key individual contests.

Fans who miss the live coverage of the Six Nations games, or just want to re-live the excitement, will be able to watch them on BBC iPlayer or ITV Hub after the event.

The 2020 Guinness Six Nations begins on Saturday 1 February and takes place over five weekends, finishing with s Super Saturday on 14 March.

In the UK, the BBC and ITV share Six Nations rights. This can be a little confusing at times, but we've put the schedule below. Gabby Logan and John Inverdale front live games on the BBC with Mark Pougatch and Jill Douglas fronting on ITV.

England, Ireland and Italy's home matches will be live on ITV this year, while France, Scotland and Wales home games will be on the BBC. While the broadcasts will be available in HD on BBC One HD and ITV HD, there are no 4K or HDR broadcasts.

In Ireland, coverage is available on Virgin Media including Virgin Media One HD. Wales games will also be available in Wales with Welsh commentary on S4C.

1 February

Wales v Italy Principality Stadium, BBC, KO 14.15

Ireland v Scotland Aviva Stadium, ITV, KO 16.45

2 February

France v England Stade de France, BBC, KO 15.00

8 February

Ireland v Wales Aviva Stadium, ITV, KO 14.15

Scotland v England Murrayfield, BBC, KO 16.45

9 February

France v Italy Stade de France, BBC, KO 15.00

22 February

Italy v Scotland Stadio Olimpico, ITV, KO 14.15

Wales v France Principality Stadium, BBC, KO 16.45

23 February

England v Ireland Twickenham, ITV, KO 15.00

7 March

Ireland v Italy Aviva Stadium, ITV, KO 14.15

England v Wales Twickenham ITV, KO 16.45

8 March

Scotland v France Murrayfield, BBC, KO 15.00

14 March

Wales v Scotland Principality Stadium, BBC, KO 14.15

Italy v England Stadio Olimpico ITV, KO 16.45

France v Ireland Stade de France, BBC, KO 20.00

The BBC has the radio rights to the Six Nations. Every home nation’s men’s game will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 5 Live or 5 Live Sports Extra. Live commentary of every England Women’s game will be broadcast on 5 Live Sports Extra or online, with highlights on the BBC Sport website.

Sonja McLaughlan and Mark Chapman will present alongside pundits including Matt Dawson and Jonathan Davies.

There will also be commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru.

The Women’s Six Nations Championship games will be available on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. Viewers will also be able to watch the highlights every Sunday night with on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

There'll be highlights on the BBC Sport website and, as we mentioned, on BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub. Each broadcaster will have highlights of every match, as well as in-play video clips of the games they broadcast.

ITV says that on its Rugby's Twitter, Facebook and Instagram channels you'll be able to see highlights and an exclusive video after each round called The Breakdown.

You can also follow @SixNationsRugby on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram - the hashtags to use are #SixNations and #GuinnessSixNations.

