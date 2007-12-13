  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. BBC TV news

BBC relaunches iPlayer with support for Macs

|
  BBC relaunches iPlayer with support for Macs
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live SportsBy Pocket-lint Promotion

After grumbles and e-petitions galore, the BBC has finally relaunched its 5-month-old iPlayer service, now with limited support for Macs.

The now Apple-friendly service, which is currently in beta, allows users to stream programmes broadcast over the past 7 days to their browser.

The Mac version is paired down and does not offer, for example, the facility to download programmes to watch at any time within a 30-day window.

It is, however, a move towards the ultimate aim of making the iPlayer platform neutral - which was the verdict of a government report, which came about after complaints from the public about the iPlayer's Windows bias.

Despite this latest move, the BBC continues to argue that finding a digital rights management solution to fit both Macs and Windows PCs would be difficult, as iPlayer uses Microsoft's copy protection technology, which is only available on Windows.

The open source community are still waiting for a solution that allows them to enjoy the service, funded by public money.

PopularIn TV
  1. Freeview Play gets £125m investment to fund major changes
  2. What’s the best VPN for Netflix?
  3. BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports
  4. Amazon Fire TV Cube specs, release date, price and more on the set-top-box and Echo hybrid
  5. Fire TV Cube official: 4K HDR steaming with voice control for your TV, lights and everything else
  1. Amazon wins live Premier League football TV rights from 2019, to show on Amazon Prime
  2. What is Dolby Atmos?
  3. How to get Dolby Atmos: The essential soundbars, speakers and AVRs to buy
  4. Apple adds Dolby Atmos to Apple TV 4K, will upgrade your library for free
  5. Last 10 seasons of Doctor Who now available to watch on BBC iPlayer for free
Comments