  BBC releases Planet Earth in high definition

BBC Video has chosen to make its Planet Earth: The Complete Collection its first release in high definition.

The series will launch on standard DVD, HD DVD, and Blu-ray on 24 April in the US, and will be distributed by Warner Home Video.

The four-disc HD DVD and Blu-ray releases will each costs $100, while the five-disc DVD set will retail for slightly less at $80.

Interestingly, when Planet Earth debuts in the US in March, it will run as with an American edit, narrated by Sigourney Weaver. However, the video release will feature the original David Attenborough narration.

Planet Earth took 5 years to make, and had 40 photographers working over 200 locations to capture astonishing footage that includes behaviour that had never before been filmed. It was made by the same filmmakers who created Blue Planet: Seas of Life.