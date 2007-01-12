  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. BBC TV news

BBC releases Planet Earth in high definition

|
  BBC releases Planet Earth in high definition
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live SportsBy Pocket-lint Promotion

BBC Video has chosen to make its Planet Earth: The Complete Collection its first release in high definition.

The series will launch on standard DVD, HD DVD, and Blu-ray on 24 April in the US, and will be distributed by Warner Home Video.

The four-disc HD DVD and Blu-ray releases will each costs $100, while the five-disc DVD set will retail for slightly less at $80.

Interestingly, when Planet Earth debuts in the US in March, it will run as with an American edit, narrated by Sigourney Weaver. However, the video release will feature the original David Attenborough narration.

Planet Earth took 5 years to make, and had 40 photographers working over 200 locations to capture astonishing footage that includes behaviour that had never before been filmed. It was made by the same filmmakers who created Blue Planet: Seas of Life.

PopularIn TV
  1. How to watch the World Cup online, on TV, on mobile, in 4K and from abroad
  2. Loewe adds 65-inch model to Bild 3 TV family
  3. What is VAR and how will it be used at the World Cup?
  4. Dolby and Odeon announce plans for Dolby Cinema UK rollout
  5. Sky to give cricket the 4K treatment, starting with England T20 and ODI matches
  1. All 4 now supports Google Assistant voice control
  2. Freeview Play gets £125m investment to fund major changes
  3. What’s the best VPN for Netflix?
  4. BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports
  5. Amazon Fire TV Cube specs, release date, price and more on the set-top-box and Echo hybrid
Comments