  BBC axe Top of the Pops following rise of digital downloads

BBC has said fond farewell to the world's longest running weekly music show citing the influence of digital downloads for the move.

The BBC has said that the show, which has been running since 1964 will end its run on 30 July 2006.

The BBC in a statement said that "The decision to bring the show to an end after 42 years has not been taken lightly and over the past few years every effort has been made to maintain the quality and distinctiveness of the show".

"Over recent years the show has faced ever increasing competition from multi-media and niche musical outlets which enable viewers to consume music of their choice any time night or day in a way that Top of the Pops simply cannot deliver in its current weekly format."

The BBC has said that it will replace the show with a series of other programs aimed at different music genres and interests including a new series of contemporary music sessions on BBC ONE, a new series on the history of rock called The Seven Ages of Rock for BBC TWO, extended coverage of the Reading/Leeds Festival on BBC THREE and a long-running series that goes back to the roots of soul music called Soul Britainnia on BBC FOUR.