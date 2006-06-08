  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. BBC TV news

BBC and the other major channels launch HDTV trials

|
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports
BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live SportsBy Pocket-lint Promotion

All the major UK broadcasters are testing HD broadcasts to terrestrial aerials starting this week, the BBC has announced.

BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Five are sending out HD broadcasts to 450 HD set top boxes.

The trial will last 6 months, and will show up any weaknesses in the format or broadcast so that they can be remedied.

The number of receivers has been limited by the Ofcom license under which the trial is operating. The license also forbids reception of the trial stream by the general public.

Programs the will be broadcast in the format include Wimbledon and World Cup coverage on the BBC and Lost on Channel 4.

The test broadcasts will use MPEG4 video coding, 8K carriers, and 64QAM modulation at launch, but different parameters may be tested during the 6 months period.

PopularIn TV
  1. Amazon Fire TV Cube specs, release date, price and more on the set-top-box and Echo hybrid
  2. BenQ TK800 True 4K HDR for Immersive Live Sports
  3. Fire TV Cube official: 4K HDR steaming with voice control for your TV, lights and everything else
  4. Amazon wins live Premier League football TV rights from 2019, to show on Amazon Prime
  5. What is Dolby Atmos?
  1. How to get Dolby Atmos: The essential soundbars, speakers and AVRs to buy
  2. Apple adds Dolby Atmos to Apple TV 4K, will upgrade your library for free
  3. Last 10 seasons of Doctor Who now available to watch on BBC iPlayer for free
  4. How to watch UK TV online
  5. Panasonic UB9000 UHD Blu-ray player plugs the high-end gap left by Oppo
Comments