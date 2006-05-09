  BBC to show Planet Earth and Bleak House in HD

The BBC has announced that Sky HD and Telewest subscribers will get a chance to catch its Planet Earth documentary series and drama Bleak House in High Definition.

The BBC starts the UK's first free-to-air high definition (HD) consumer broadcasts this week, at the start of a 12 month trial.

The BBC can confirm its HD stream will also be carried in some cable areas in time for the World Cup, following a successful carriage agreement with NTL Telewest.

Starting on 9 June, the BBC's World Cup coverage will be simulcast in HD, as will major Wimbledon matches.

From July onwards the stream will show BBC highlights in drama, documentaries, events and music for a few hours each day.

All five opening films of Planet Earth part one will be shown from 7.00pm on Saturday 27 May.

The 16 half-hour episodes of Bleak House will screen from 8.00pm to midnight on Sunday 28 May and Monday 29 May.