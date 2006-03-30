Doctor Who coming to mobiles as Tardisodes

Fans of Doctor Who will be intrigued to find out that the BBC is planning to release 13 60-second mini-episodes to coincide with the new series.

The Tardisodes as they will be called will include footage that won't be seen on TV, and back story about the characters and adventures coming up in the next episode.

Jana Bennett, BBC Director of Television, says: "What better way of travelling with the Time Lord than to have a TARDISODE come to you on your phone or PC?"

The Tardisodes will also be available via the BBC's TV Plus trials.

Created by the team behind Attack of the Graske, the highly successful Christmas interactive mission, the mini-episodes will have the same high quality elements as the main show.

From 1 April the audience can text the word TARDIS to 81010 to subscribe to the service.

The user will then be sent a text message with a link to the download (this text will cost between 12 and 15p).

They will then be asked to bookmark the link and to come back every Saturday at the end of the Doctor Who programme to see the new TARDISODE.

In order to download to your mobile phone you must have access to the web and once you have downloaded the content it's yours to keep.

These individual and unique downloads will be available on Saturdays after the main show has gone out.

Doctor Who returns to BBC ONE in April.