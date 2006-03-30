  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. BBC TV news

Doctor Who coming to mobiles as Tardisodes

|

Fans of Doctor Who will be intrigued to find out that the BBC is planning to release 13 60-second mini-episodes to coincide with the new series.

The Tardisodes as they will be called will include footage that won't be seen on TV, and back story about the characters and adventures coming up in the next episode.

Jana Bennett, BBC Director of Television, says: "What better way of travelling with the Time Lord than to have a TARDISODE come to you on your phone or PC?"

The Tardisodes will also be available via the BBC's TV Plus trials.

Created by the team behind Attack of the Graske, the highly successful Christmas interactive mission, the mini-episodes will have the same high quality elements as the main show.

From 1 April the audience can text the word TARDIS to 81010 to subscribe to the service.

The user will then be sent a text message with a link to the download (this text will cost between 12 and 15p).

They will then be asked to bookmark the link and to come back every Saturday at the end of the Doctor Who programme to see the new TARDISODE.

In order to download to your mobile phone you must have access to the web and once you have downloaded the content it's yours to keep.

These individual and unique downloads will be available on Saturdays after the main show has gone out.

Doctor Who returns to BBC ONE in April.

PopularIn TV
  1. How to watch UK TV online
  2. Panasonic UB9000 UHD Blu-ray player plugs the high-end gap left by Oppo
  3. BBC iPlayer to stream all BBC World Cup 2018 matches in 4K HDR
  4. What is Hybrid Log Gamma and why should you care?
  5. How to watch the Champions League finals for free
  1. Get a 43-inch 4K HDR LG TV for just £249 if you sign up to Sky Q
  2. James Bond 25 release date confirmed, Danny Boyle to direct
  3. Boba Fett Star Wars film in production, Logan director on board
  4. Nvidia Shield TV experience upgrade 7.0 rolls out, adds new customisable homepage and more
  5. Do VPNs work with Netflix?
Comments