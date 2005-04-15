BBC embraces podcasting

The BBC has embraced the power of podcasting with the announcement that it will be offering 20 more shows as a downloadable MP3 content.



Following a trial Radio Five's Fighting Talk and Radio 4's In Our Time podcasts, The Corporation is keen to run the service out to other programmes such as Radio 4's Today programme and the world's service technology programme Go Digital.



"These technologies can transform the value we deliver to audiences and make our programmes more accessible for both new and existing audiences," said Simon Nelson, controller of BBC Radio and Music Interactive.



Due to music rights issues, the podcasts will be virtually all spoken word. The three podcasts originally trailed were downloaded as MP3 files a total of 270,000 times in the first four months of the trial.



Podcasting was derived from iPod and broadcasting, although you don't need an iPod to listen to the file.