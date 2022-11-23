BBC One HD regional versions to finally roll out spring 2023

(Pocket-lint) - The BBC will finally offer its regional BBC One versions in Full HD from early next year.

It will roll out BBC One HD variants across Freeview, Sky, YouView and Freesat platforms in spring 2023 - meaning viewers can finally watch their local news in high definition without having to switch to the standard definition BBC One channel.

This follows a similar rollout that has already taken place on the "newer internet-connected platforms" - Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Virgin Media TV, and BT's TV Box Pro and TV Box Mini.

In addition, the BBC will complete the HD upgrade of its other channels at the same time - adding BBC Two Northern Ireland, BBC ALBA and BBC Parliament in Full HD.

"By spring next year, viewers in England will be able to receive BBC One HD for their region and not have to tune away to watch their local news and programming," said the Beeb's director of distribution, Kieran Clifton.

"This, coupled with upgrades to BBC channels that aren't currently available on some devices in HD, will mean viewers will get a more easily accessible, better quality experience when watching BBC programmes from early next year."

HD versions of BBC One across the UK regions has been on many viewers' wishlists for years. Considering the corporation launched its HD services in 2006, it has been a long time coming.

Writing by Rik Henderson.