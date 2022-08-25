Gladiators is back, the 90s hit show returns in 2023

(Pocket-lint) - The BBC has announced the return of the iconic 90s television staple, Gladiators.

The original series ran for eight seasons on ITV before concluding in 2000. There was also a short-lived reboot by Sky in 2009, but it saw little success.

-

Now, after a serious hiatus, the show will be getting 11 new episodes, made by Hungry Bear Media and MGM Television UK.

It will feature brand new challenges alongside some classic favourites, such as The Eliminator, which closed out classic episodes.

"Gladiators is back and a whole new generation of viewers can now look forward to watching a Saturday night spectacle like no other," said Kate Phillips, Director of Unscripted at the BBC.

"Will the contenders have the will and the skill to succeed against our mighty new Gladiators? You’ll have to tune in to find out!"

Dan Baldwin, Managing Director of Hungry Bear Media said "It's the perfect time for Gladiators to return. What other show combines electric excitement, superheroes, giant sponge fingers, elite athletes, and a pinch of pantomime?"

We've still got a little while to wait as the show will be filming at the Utilita Arena Sheffield in 2023.

Many of the details are yet to be announced, like who will be hosting and whether we'll see any familiar faces, but we're excited to hear more in the coming months.

Writing by Luke Baker. Editing by Rik Henderson.