(Pocket-lint) - The UEFA Women's Euro 2022 finals kick off today with hosts England taking on Austria in the opening match.

The event lasts until the end of July and will total 31 matches of top class football action.

Here's how to watch it all live, on TV and online, with the fixtures and much more.

The first match of the tournament will be England vs Austria, which is being played at Old Trafford in Manchester tonight (Wednesday 6 July 2022).

Kick off is at 8pm BST. Here are the times in your region:

UK: 8pm BST

8pm BST Central Europe: 9pm CEST

9pm CEST US East Coast: 3pm EDT

3pm EDT US West Coast: 12pm PDT

UK coverage will be exclusively shown on BBC channels and/or BBC iPlayer. The opening match will be on BBC One.

ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights in the US, with the streaming service hosting both English and Spanish commentary alternatives.

Here's a list of the rest of the group matches, plus the dates of the quarters and semi-finals, and the final itself. It includes the channel it'll be shown on in the UK. All times are BST.

All matches will also be on BBC iPlayer to watch for free (as long as you have a TV licence). ESPN will show them on its own channels in the US, plus the paid ESPN+ streaming service.

Norway vs Northern Ireland - 8pm KO - BBC One

Spain vs Finland - 5pm KO - BBC Two

Germany vs Denmark - 8pm KO - BBC Two

Portugal vs Switzerland - 5pm KO - BBC Two

Netherlands vs Sweden - 8pm KO - BBC One

Belgium vs Iceland - 5pm KO - BBC Two

France vs Italy - 8pm KO - BBC Two

Austria vs Northern Ireland - 5pm KO - BBC One

England vs Norway - 8pm KO - BBC One

Denmark vs Finland - 5pm KO - BBC Two

Germany vs Spain - 8pm KO - BBC Two

Sweden vs Switzerland - 5pm KO - BBC Two

Netherlands vs Portugal - 8pm KO - BBC Two

Italy vs Iceland - 5pm KO - BBC Two

France vs Belgium - 8pm KO - BBC One

Northern Ireland vs England - 8pm KO - BBC One

Austria vs Norway - 8pm KO - BBC Three

Finland vs Germany - 8pm KO - BBC Two

Denmark vs Spain - 8pm KO - BBC iPlayer only

Switzerland vs Netherlands - 5pm KO - BBC Two

Sweden vs Portugal - 5pm KO - BBC iPlayer only

Iceland vs France - 8pm KO - BBC Two

Italy vs Belgium - 8pm KO - BBC iPlayer only

Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B - 8pm KO - Channel TBC

Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A - 8pm KO - Channel TBC

Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D - 8pm KO - Channel TBC

Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C - 8pm KO - Channel TBC

Winner quarter-final 1 vs Winner quarter-final 3 - 8pm KO - BBC One

Winner quarter-final 2 vs Winner quarter-final 4 - 8pm KO - BBC One

Euro 2022 final - 5pm KO - BBC One

The BBC hasn't yet said whether or not it plans to show any Euro 2022 matches in 4K (on iPlayer). We'll update as and when we have more information.

