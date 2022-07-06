(Pocket-lint) - The UEFA Women's Euro 2022 finals kick off today with hosts England taking on Austria in the opening match.
The event lasts until the end of July and will total 31 matches of top class football action.
Here's how to watch it all live, on TV and online, with the fixtures and much more.
How to watch England vs Austria live
The first match of the tournament will be England vs Austria, which is being played at Old Trafford in Manchester tonight (Wednesday 6 July 2022).
Kick off is at 8pm BST. Here are the times in your region:
- UK: 8pm BST
- Central Europe: 9pm CEST
- US East Coast: 3pm EDT
- US West Coast: 12pm PDT
UK coverage will be exclusively shown on BBC channels and/or BBC iPlayer. The opening match will be on BBC One.
ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights in the US, with the streaming service hosting both English and Spanish commentary alternatives.
How to watch the rest of the Euro 2022 matches
Here's a list of the rest of the group matches, plus the dates of the quarters and semi-finals, and the final itself. It includes the channel it'll be shown on in the UK. All times are BST.
All matches will also be on BBC iPlayer to watch for free (as long as you have a TV licence). ESPN will show them on its own channels in the US, plus the paid ESPN+ streaming service.
Thursday 7 July
- Norway vs Northern Ireland - 8pm KO - BBC One
Friday 8 July
- Spain vs Finland - 5pm KO - BBC Two
- Germany vs Denmark - 8pm KO - BBC Two
Saturday 9 July
- Portugal vs Switzerland - 5pm KO - BBC Two
- Netherlands vs Sweden - 8pm KO - BBC One
Sunday 10 July
- Belgium vs Iceland - 5pm KO - BBC Two
- France vs Italy - 8pm KO - BBC Two
Monday 11 July
- Austria vs Northern Ireland - 5pm KO - BBC One
- England vs Norway - 8pm KO - BBC One
Tuesday 12 July
- Denmark vs Finland - 5pm KO - BBC Two
- Germany vs Spain - 8pm KO - BBC Two
Wednesday 13 July
- Sweden vs Switzerland - 5pm KO - BBC Two
- Netherlands vs Portugal - 8pm KO - BBC Two
Thursday 14 July
- Italy vs Iceland - 5pm KO - BBC Two
- France vs Belgium - 8pm KO - BBC One
Friday 15 July
- Northern Ireland vs England - 8pm KO - BBC One
- Austria vs Norway - 8pm KO - BBC Three
Saturday 16 July
- Finland vs Germany - 8pm KO - BBC Two
- Denmark vs Spain - 8pm KO - BBC iPlayer only
Sunday 17 July
- Switzerland vs Netherlands - 5pm KO - BBC Two
- Sweden vs Portugal - 5pm KO - BBC iPlayer only
Monday 18 July
- Iceland vs France - 8pm KO - BBC Two
- Italy vs Belgium - 8pm KO - BBC iPlayer only
Wednesday 20 July
- Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B - 8pm KO - Channel TBC
Thursday 21 July
- Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A - 8pm KO - Channel TBC
Friday 22 July
- Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D - 8pm KO - Channel TBC
Saturday 23 July
- Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C - 8pm KO - Channel TBC
Tuesday 26 July
- Winner quarter-final 1 vs Winner quarter-final 3 - 8pm KO - BBC One
Wednesday 27 July
- Winner quarter-final 2 vs Winner quarter-final 4 - 8pm KO - BBC One
Sunday 31 July
- Euro 2022 final - 5pm KO - BBC One
Are the Women's Euro 2022 finals being broadcast in 4K HDR?
The BBC hasn't yet said whether or not it plans to show any Euro 2022 matches in 4K (on iPlayer). We'll update as and when we have more information.