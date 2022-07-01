(Pocket-lint) - Amazon Prime Video will start to stream some UEFA Champions League matches live in the UK from the 2024-25 season, with the BBC also securing rights to show highlights packages,

Current exclusive UK rights holder, BT Sport, will also continue to broadcast live matches but not as many as it has to date.

Amazon's deal enables it to cherry-pick Tuesday night matches from the group stages and up to the semi-finals - around 20 in total. BT Sport will continue to show Wednesday night games, plus the other matches played on a Tuesday.

Sadly, this will make it harder (and potentially more expensive) to keep up with your team's exploits in the competition - if you want to watch the action live, anyway. The BBC deal, however, also means that fans in the UK will be able to watch Champions League coverage on terrestrial TV for free for the first time in many years.

#UCL on the BBC!



Men's Champions League highlights will be shown on the BBC for the first time EVER from 2024-25 season



The action will be shown on BBC TV, @BBCiPlayer, social media and online.



More #BBCFootball — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 1, 2022

The last few finals of the Champions League and its sister competitions have been streamed for free by BT Sport on YouTube and its own channels.

BT Sport retains the exclusive TV rights to the UEFA Europa League and Conference League tournaments.

Prime Video also shows some live Premier League matches each year, having secured one of the TV broadcast packages during the pandemic.

It also streams live US Open tennis in the UK.

Writing by Rik Henderson.