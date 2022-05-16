David Tennant returning to Doctor Who in 2023

(Pocket-lint) - David Tennant will reprise his role as Doctor Who next year. He is current filming scenes with Catherine Tate who also returns as his assistant, Donna, as part of the 60th anniversary of the show.

The BBC previously announced that Ncuti Gatwa will debut as the 14th Doctor next year, with the Sex Education actor taking over from Jodie Whittaker. It has not been revealed yet whether Tennant's 10th Doctor will meet his new regeneration.

Returning showrunner Russell T. Davies left few clues with his official statement: "They're back! And it looks impossible - first, we announce a new Doctor, and then an old Doctor, along with the wonderful Donna, what on earth is happening?" he teased.

"Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback. The only thing I can confirm is that it’s going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime."

During the Doctor and Donna's last appearance together, he had to wipe her mind in order to save her life. How she will remember The Doctor on his return is another of the unrevealed mysteries.

Doctor Who will return to BBC One in 2023 and further details are to be revealed in the coming months.

Writing by Rik Henderson.