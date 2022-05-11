(Pocket-lint) - The 2022 FA Cup final will take place on Saturday 14 May.

Chelsea and Liverpool will compete again for a major trophy, after they faced each other earlier this season in the Carabao Cup final. Liverpool won that time, so can Chelsea get revenge?

Here's everything you need to know about it, including how to watch it live.

The FA Cup final takes place at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 14 May 2022.

It kicks off at 4.45pm BST. TV programming is likely to start much sooner, however.

Craig Pawson will be the on-pitch referee for the final, with Dan Cook and Edward Smart as pitchside assistants. The video assistant referee (VAR) will be Paul Tierney.

In the UK, the 2022 FA Cup final will be shown for free on both BBC One and ITV.

As the BBC and ITV share the broadcast rights for the FA Cup final this year, you will be able to watch it live (or catch-up) via BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub.

Yhe BBC has previously broadcast the final live in 4K HDR on BBC iPlayer, using the hybrid log gamma (HLG) format. It did so in 2019, for example.

However, there has been no confirmation as yet whether it plans to do so again. We'll update if we hear any more.

PC Gaming Week (9 - 13 May) in association with Nvidia GeForce RTX

Whether you are a PC Gaming veteran or a total newbie, we've got you covered!

Visit our PC Gaming hub to get all the latest news and reviews, check out some great features and find details of the best products around.

With loads of great content dropping every day, be sure to bookmark the page and come back for your daily fix.

Writing by Rik Henderson.