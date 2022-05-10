(Pocket-lint) - The final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 kicks off in Turin on Saturday 14 May.

Two semi-finals will also take place today, 10 May, and Thursday 12 May to decide on which 20 nations will join the "big five" of Germany, Italy, Spain, France and the UK in the weekend showdown.

Here's everything you need to know about the grandest, campest live event of them all, including where to watch it live.

Starting in 1956, the Eurovision Song Contest is an annual song writing competition held by the European Broadcasting Union.

Eligible countries submit a song each year, generally chosen by their own populations from among several candidates, with a grand final broadcast around the world.

The songs are then performed live in the hosting country (usually the country of origin of the winner from the previous year) and a winner chosen after each country scores its favourites. This is through a combination of expert selection and public voting.

In latter years, there are two semi-finals ahead of the final due to the number of competitors increasing greatly. Even Australia is invited to take part today.

The first semi-final of Eurovision 2022 will take place Tuesday 10 May 2022, starting at 9pm CEST (8pm BST).

The second will take place on Thursday 12 May 2022, starting at the same time - 9pm CEST (8pm BST).

The final of Eurovision 2022 will take place on Saturday 14 May 2022, also starting at 9pm CEST (8pm BST).

Each of the competing countries will broadcast the semi-finals and final of the Eurovision Song Contest on terrestrial TV through one of its major channels - such as the BBC in the UK.

You will be able to watch it with local commentary that way.

However, you can also watch each semi-final and the final on YouTube, at the top of this page or via the videos below.

We currently have the first semi-final at the top of the page as that's the first to be shown. We will update that as the competition progresses.

The second semi-final is here:

While the stream of the grand final is here:

40 countries are competing in the Eurovision Song Contest this year. There were 41 originally, but Russia has been banned due to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The running order for the first semi-final is as follows:

Albania: Ronela Hajati - Sekret Latvia: Citi Zēni - Eat Your Salad Lithuania: Monika Liu - Sentimentai Switzerland: Marius Bear - Boys Do Cry Slovenia: LPS - Disko Ukraine: Kalush Orchestra - Stefania Bulgaria: Intelligent Music Project - Intention Netherlands: S10 - De Diepte Moldova: Zdob şi Zdub & Advahov Brothers - Trenulețul Portugal: MARO - Saudade, Saudade Croatia: Mia Dimšić - Guilty Pleasure Denmark: REDDI - The Show Austria: LUM!X feat. Pia Maria - Halo Iceland: Systur - Með Hækkandi Sól Greece: Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord - Die Together Norway: Subwoolfer - Give That Wolf A Banana Armenia: Rosa Linn - Snap

Here's the running order for the second semi-final:

Finland: The Rasmus - Jezebel Israel: Michael Ben David - I.M Serbia: Konstrakta - In Corpore Sano Azerbaijan: Nadir Rustamli - Fade To Black Georgia: Circus Mircus - Lock Me In Malta: Emma Muscat - I Am What I Am San Marino: Achille Lauro - Stripper Australia: Sheldon Riley - Not The Same Cyprus: Andromache - Ela Ireland: Brooke - That’s Rich North Macedonia: Andrea - Circles Estonia: Stefan - Hope Romania: WRS - Llámame Poland: Ochman - River Montenegro: Vladana - Breathe Belgium: Jérémie Makiese - Miss You Sweden: Cornelia Jakobs - Hold Me Closer Czech Republic: We Are Domi - Lights Off

10 from each of the semis will qualify (through voting) for the grand final. As senior members of the EBU, Germany, Italy, Spain, France and the UK automatically qualify for the final each year. They are generally joined by that year's host nation too, but as well as one of the "big five" Italy is also hosting this time around.

According to UK bookmakers, Ukraine is favourite to win the Eurovision Song Contest 2022. It'll certainly be the emotional choice.

It's closely followed in betting terms by Italy, Sweden, the UK, and Spain. You can watch each of the top five favourites through the official videos below.

You should also look out for Norway's Subwoolfer with "Give That Wolf A Banana". It's the sort of strangeness and fun normally associated with Eurovision and there are a few rumours flying around that it could be fimilar Norweigan duo Ylvis behind the masks. Ylvis is the brotherly two behind The Fox (What Does The Fox Say?) that stormed the charts in 2013.

Writing by Rik Henderson.