(Pocket-lint) - Shortly before the BAFTA TV awards on Sunday, the BBC announced who will be taking over from Jodie Whittaker as the new Doctor Who.

Ncuti Gatwa will be the 14th Doctor when the series returns in 2023.

The star of Netflix's Sex Education greatly impressed during his audition, according to returning showrunner Russell T Davies : "It was our last audition. It was our very last one," said Davies.

"We thought we had someone, and then in he came and stole it."

The future is here! Ncuti Gatwa is the Doctor. #DoctorWho



Read more here https://t.co/KoxPmoNAdL pic.twitter.com/peKsH6gCjI — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) May 8, 2022

Gatwa played Eric in Sex Education, a role that made him somewhat a cult hit. He was even nominated for a BAFTA in the awards, for best male performance in a comedy programme, but lost out to Jamie Demetriou for his lead in Stath Lets Flats.

You can see below just how good he was in the Netflix show, however, thanks to this fan made compilation. It does contain spoilers though, if you plan to watch the series.

Gatwa revealed that he was looking forward to putting his own stamp on the role of The Doctor: "It feels really amazing. It's a true honour. This role is an institution and it's so iconic," he told the BBC.

"I feel very grateful to have had the baton handed over and I'm going to try to do my best."

