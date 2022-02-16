(Pocket-lint) - It's not long now until Killing Eve reaches an inevitably bloody crescendo. The fourth and final season will be available in the UK and US soon, we'll get to find out if Eve and Villanelle manage to take out the Twelve, each other, or just skip off into the sunset together.
Here's everything you need to know about it so far.
Killing Eve season 4 release date
Killing Eve season 4 will premiere in the US on 27 February 2022 and the UK a day later.
How to watch Killing Eve season 4 in the UK
KIlling Eve season 4 will be available from Monday 28 February 2022 on BBC iPlayer in the UK. It will also be screened on BBC One.
28.02.2022— BBC (@BBC) February 14, 2022
Watch #KillingEve on iPlayer from 28 February pic.twitter.com/LecGoEnvA8
How to watch Killing Eve season 4 in the US
BBC America will broadcast KIlling Eve on TV in the US, starting on Sunday 27 February 2022. The show will also be available to stream on AMC+ from the same date, with the first two episodes available from the off.
This is it.— Killing Eve (@KillingEve) February 9, 2022
The final season of #KillingEve premieres February 27 on @BBCAMERICA and @AMCPlus. pic.twitter.com/iqjWQCx6yK
How many episodes will Killing Eve season 4 have?
As with each of the previous seasons, there will be 8 episodes in Killing Eve season 4.
Killing Eve season 4 plot and rumours
BEWARE: SPOILERS!!!
A trailer (below) was released that shows a few key plot points. Namely, the Twelve are being hunted down and murdered one by one, with Carolyn seemingly the number one suspect.
According to the press release from AMC+, Eve is on a "revenge mission", while Villanelle is attempting to prove she is no longer a monster and has changed. We'll see how that goes.
Needless to say, a lot of people are going to meet a sticky end.
Naturally, those who have read the Vallanelle novel series by Luke Jennings might have a clue, but let's hope they keep schtum for now.
Killing Eve season 4 cast and crew
The superb Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer return, of course, as Eve and Villanelle respectively. Fiona Shaw also stars once more as Carolyn.
Perhaps of most note is that Laura Neal (Sex Education, Secret Diary of a Call Girl) takes over as lead writer for the series, following in the footsteps of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell and Suzanne Heathcote (who each penned seasons 1 to 3 respectively).
How to catch up on Killing Eve
All of Killing Eve seasons 1-3 are available to catch-up with on BBC iPlayer in the UK, AMC+ in the States.
Is there a Killing Eve season 4 trailer?
There sure is...
Will there be a Killing Eve season 5?
Season 4 is the final season of Killing Eve. There are no plans to make any additional seasons. Boo-hoo!