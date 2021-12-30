(Pocket-lint) - Peaky Blinders is soon to reach its crescendo, with series 6 confirmed to be the last. Yep, Steven Knight's incredible West Midlands' crime thriller is set to end in 2022 - on television at least.

So, when will you be able to watch it? What should you expect? And, are there any trailers? We reveal all.

We don't yet have a release date for the sixth series of Peaky Blinders. The first full trailer will air in the UK on 1 January 2022 at 6pm GMT (on BBC One). Hopefully, that's when we'll find out when the first episode will be available.

Like the last season, series 6 will air on BBC One in the UK (previous series first aired on BBC Two).

For US viewers, it is likely to hit Netflix in the States a few weeks after it finishes airing in the UK. That means it will most probably be available around spring time.

You shouldn't expect it to arrive on Netflix UK until late 2022 at the earliest, but it will be available on BBC iPlayer from its first TV broadcast.

Like all previous series, Peaky Blinders season 6 is said to last for six episodes.

It is highly likely that series 6 will continue to detail Tommy Shelby's mission to take down fascist leader Oswald Mosley.

Show creator Steven Knight has promised fireworks, that's for sure.

Sadly, with the untimely death of actress Helen McCrory before filming resumed we might not see the fruition of Polly's own storyline. Hopefully though, her absence in the sixth series will be explained in a respectful and appropriate manner.

According to a small teaser video posted by the Peaky Blinders S6 Twitter feed, Tom Hardy's Alfie Solomons will have a big part to play this series.

The regular cast, including Cillian Murphy, Paul Anderson and Tom Hardy return, alongside newbie Stephen Graham.

Helen McCrory (Polly Gray) passed away due to cancer in April 2021, before filming resumed on the sixth season after lockdowns imposed during the pandemic. It has been revealed she did not film any scenes prior to her death.

The series is said to be directed by Anthony Byrne, who also helmed series 5.

The first five seasons are available on BBC iPlayer and Netflix in the UK. It is also all available on Netflix in the US.

A few teasers for the new series have appeared online in the last few months of 2021. The latest is a teaser for the full trailer, which will be aired on BBC One at 6pm GMT on New Year's Day - 1 January 2022.

⁣By order of the #PeakyBlinders, you have a very important appointment on New Year’s Day. ⁣⁣ pic.twitter.com/V7sLzespvN — BBC (@BBC) December 27, 2021

Series six of Peaky Blinders will be the last to air on TV. However, Steven Knight has often revealed that he plans for the story to continue in other forms - including a movie somewhere down the line.

Which characters will appear and who will star will only become apparent after the ending of season 6 is revealed.