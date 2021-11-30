PS5 gets BBC iPlayer app at last

(Pocket-lint) - The BBC has finally made iPlayer available on the PlayStation 5.

A strange omission at the console's launch last year - as it was already available on PS4 - the new BBC iPlayer app is now listed in the All Apps section of the Media tab on the homepage.

It means UK PS5 owners can now watch BBC content on their machines, as well as Channel 4's on the All 4 app. The ITV Hub and My5 are still yet to appear, however.

The PS5 is gradually improving as a media player, with BT Sport, WWE Network, Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Now, TV from Sky, Pluto TV and DAZN apps also available. There's still a long way to go before it can match the number of services on Xbox though.

The BBC iPlayer app currently offers the older user interface, rather than the latest, redesigned experience - but we imagine that'll change in time. It is also UHD-ready, so you can watch content in 4K and HDR (HLG) when available.

"We’re always working to make iPlayer available across as many platforms as we can, and we’re delighted to add the PS5 to the 15,000+ devices where BBC iPlayer is already available," said the Beeb's head of product for iPlayer, Neil Hall.