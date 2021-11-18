Major BBC iPlayer redesign rolling out to TVs

(Pocket-lint) - The BBC is rolling out the first major redesign for BBC iPlayer in a while.

Appearing on smart TVs now, it doesn't just get a snazzy new logo - the user experience is different, too.

In many ways, it borrows cues from rivals, such as Netflix, by moving the navigation menu bar to the left-hand side of the screen. As a result the content is given more real estate and looks bigger and bolder.

The changes are available on some TVs now, but could take a few weeks to hit models from all manufacturers. But, even if you can't see them at present, you can access the new design by switching to the iPlayer beta in the app's settings.

There will be other changes coming in time, which the BBC plans to introduce iteratively.

"This is the first of a number of iterative updates from us as we strive to create a better user experience for audiences on web, mobile and TV across BBC iPlayer, and we’ll have plenty more to come in the months ahead," wrote the head of product for BBC iPlayer, Neil Hall, on a blog post.

BBC Sounds and other digital services from the broadcaster are also likely to see tweaks and changes soon.