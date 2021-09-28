(Pocket-lint) - The BBC will launch regional variants of BBC One in HD from October.

That means we will finally be able to view local BBC News on the regular BBC One HD channel on Freeview, Freesat, Sky and, hopefully, Virgin Media. We won't have to put up with the steel band, public service message and countdown clock much longer.

Those of us with big screen TVs (more than half the UK population) will also be able to watch the news for our areas without it looking like it's smeared in Vaseline.

It's only taken 11 years - with the main BBC One HD channel originally launching in November 2010.

The discovery was made by Back the BBC, which posted on Twitter the listings site for all the regional versions of BBC One for Thursday 21 October 2021. It's the first day sub-headings appear for HD versions of BBC North West and another 14 regions in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

BBC English regions due to finally go live in HD on October 21st pic.twitter.com/vns1hQJOdm — Back the BBC (@back_the_BBC) September 20, 2021

It should also ensure we don't get "This is the BBC" clips of random shows in high definition, which are seemingly on repeat for months on end.

Now we just have to wait another decade or so to get 4K versions. Ahem.