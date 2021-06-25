(Pocket-lint) - Following Covid delays, the Toyko 2020 Olympics are nearly here, with over two weeks of action across the 33 various sports, from athletics and boxing, to gymnastics and swimming. The Opening and Closing ceremonies will also be streamed live for the world to watch.

This is our guide on how to watch the 17 days of Tokyo 2020 Olympics sporting action on various platforms. Whether TV, online, mobile or radio, we have you covered.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics start on 23 July and run through to 8 August 2021.

It is important to note, especially if you are in the UK, that Tokyo is in a different time zone so events will be on British TV screens several hours earlier than you'd expect as Tokyo is 8 hours ahead of British Summer Time (BST).

The BBC has the rights to the entire Olympic Games in the UK.

BBC Two will show Team GB's opening women's football match against Chile on Wedbesday 21 July at 8:15am.

After this, The Games will officially open on BBC One at 11am on Friday 23 July 2021 with the build-up and live coverage of the Opening Ceremony, including the lighting of the flame.

Daily event coverage will begin on 24 July 2021. There will be coverage every night on BBC One from midnight to 5am, followed by a special edition of BBC Breakfast from 5am to 9am with the best of the overnight action.

There will be continuous coverage throughout the day, with a Today At The Games show taking place from 7:30pm to 9pm on BBC One every day looking back at the biggest and best moments from the day's events. You can then continue watching the action on BBC Two with Olympics Extra taking place from 9pm to 10pm.

All shows on BBC One and BBC Two will also be available to watch live or on-demand on BBC iPlayer.

The BBC Sport website will also be hosting highlights and live channels all day, every day of the event. Just head to bbc.co.uk/sport/olympics. You can also live stream from BBC iPlayer.

There will also be interactive content across BBC Sport's social media channels, including Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Twitter, that will allow you to get involved in the excitement.

The BBC Sport app for iOS and Android will provide all the news and details coming from the Games.

You can also set it up to send you notifications of anything you want to keep track of. That includes Tokyo 2020 in general or any of the sports individually. There are also live text updates available.

You can watch the live broadcasts through BBC iPlayer on your mobile device, streamed from BBC One and BBC Two, and links to specific live shows will appear in the BBC Sport app for you to scroll down to.

BBC Radio 5 Live will be offering a 17-day schedule of the Olympic Games from 23 July, starting with coverage of the Opening Ceremony.

From Saturday 24 July 2021, there will be an Olympic Breakfast show from 6am to 9am that will cover all the overnight news from Japan and live commentary as it happens.

From 1am to 6am each day, a show called Up All Night will cover the latest from the morning sessions in Tokyo, while from 11am to 2pm, BBC Radio 5 Live have the action from the evening events. There will then be a daily highlights show on Radio 5 Live Sport. All shows will be available on BBC Sounds too.

Additionally, BBC Sounds will offer an on-demand Olympics Daily podcast that will round up the best commentary moments and stories from The Games. There will be a new podcast called Olympic Mile too, which is a three-part series that sees Olympic snowboarder Aimee Fuller get to know athletes as they prepare for this year's Summer Olympics by walking a mile with them.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.