(Pocket-lint) - The BBC will present The Glastonbury Experience 2021 on iPlayer this weekend, much like it did last year.

With no actual festival again due to the pandemic, BBC iPlayer will host classic Glastonbury performances from the likes of Radiohead and Pulp. It will also show highlights of performances from the Live at Worthy Farm stream that took place earlier this year.

Even better news is that you won't have to watch the gigs on your own, the BBC is trialling a "watch with friends" service alongside the festival reruns.

Available on BBC iPlayer's web service only, a watch with friends button will generate a link so friends and family can watch along with you, in sync. All viewers using the same link can play, pause and rewind, so nobody misses any of the action.

"As there's no Glastonbury on again this year, our watch with friends feature will still enable music fans who want to get together virtually to enjoy amazing classic sets from years gone by, and the brilliant new Live at Worthy Farm performances," said the BBC's director of product on iPlayer and Sounds, Dan Taylor-Watts.

"We’re excited to see how people use it - R&D’s BBC Together tool was a great proof of concept on how people could watch BBC programmes together in sync, and this new experiment will enable us to see what kind of appetite there is for a feature like this in iPlayer itself."

Writing by Rik Henderson.