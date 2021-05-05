(Pocket-lint) - Police correction drama Line of Duty had been absent from our screens for far too long but Ted Hastings and the AC-12 team are back and they have their work cut out for them.

Here's everything you need to know about Line of Duty series six, including how to watch it and how and where to binge watch the previous seasons.

Following months of delays due to the current global pandemic, the sixth series of Line of Duty aired on Sunday, 21 March 2021 on the BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

It was originally due to air in 2020 so fans were waiting some time for its release.

Line of Duty series six is available to view on the BBC in the UK and BBC iPlayer. The series finale of Line of Duty series six aired on Sunday, 2 May 2021.

All seven episodes of the series are now therefore available on BBC iPlayer so you can binge watch the entire series, rather than having to wait for a new episode every week.

For those that live outside of the UK, we have a handy guide on how to watch streaming services using a VPN you could try in order to watch series 6. The BBC typically blocks VPNs though, so it might not be any easy task.

There is some talk of Line of Duty series 6 being sold internationally, so it is likely to come to the US at some point, but at the moment, it is not clear who it will be sold to. Finding a VPN that isn't blocked by the BBC is unfortunately your best bet for now.

Line of Duty series one has five episodes, while series two, three, four and five all have six, meaning there were a total of 29 episodes before series six.

Series six has seven episodes though, after the BBC confirmed in a tweet that an extra episode was coming to the sixth series, despite six originally being commissioned.

Listen up, fellas. When the gaffer asks for more, you better deliver.

#LineOfDuty returns for Series 6 with an extra episode (7 instead of 6). Coming soon to @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer. pic.twitter.com/6An7jywJI1 — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) February 2, 2021

There's a Line of Duty series six trailer that dropped in early March 2021, which you can watch below if you've not started the season yet. We know what happens, but we'll try and give you a quick run down without spoiling it for you. The team at AC-12 - which includes the three main characters from previous seasons DS Steve Arnott (Martin Compston), DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and Supt Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) - have another tricky case on their hands.

Looking into Joanne Davidson (Kelly Macdonald), who has been a senior investigating officer on a high profile murder case, the AC-12 team will be investigating whether the murder Davidson was on remains unsolved due to police corruption.

There's also the identity of the fourth member of the group of corrupt officers, known as H, as an ongoing storyline. New AC-12 recruit Chloe Bishop (Shalom Brune-Franklin) asks Arnott in the trailer: "Do you still think there's a fourth man out there?". Arnott replies with "Man, or woman".

Line of Duty series one through to five - and now six - are all available to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK. You can also watch them On Demand through Sky, if you have a Sky subscription.

Alternatively, you can sign up to a free trial of Acorn TV on Apple TV Channels and Prime Video TV Channels and watch series one to five through that. Netflix also offers Line of Duty in the UK, but only series five at the moment.

For those in the US, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video both offer series one to five of Line of Duty.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.