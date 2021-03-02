BBC Three to return as full UK channel

(Pocket-lint) - The BBC is reversing its decision to make BBC Three an iPlayer-only service and will restore it as a channel in the UK.

The corporation closed the BBC Three terrestrial TV channel in 2016, moving content and commissions to BBC iPlayer primarily and hosting some of its shows on BBC One. However, it will now follow fresh research that states there is a "strong case" for it to come back.

The new channel, as before, will focus on younger audiences. The Beeb will hope to bring back some viewers who left to seek out content on other platforms instead.

"The BBC needs to back success and make sure its programmes reach as many young people as possible wherever they live in the UK," said the BBC's chief content officer, Charlotte Moore (as reported by bbc.co.uk).

"So regardless of the debates about the past, we want to give BBC Three its own broadcast channel again."

The channel, which is home to such classics as RuPaul's Drag Race UK and where the likes of Killing Eve, Fleabag and Gavin & Stacey started out, will return in January 2022. It was originally cut as part of a money saving drive.

It will appear on the same channel slot as CBBC, with the kids channel reverting to an end time of 7pm each day. BBC Three will then air from 7pm to 4am.

Writing by Rik Henderson.