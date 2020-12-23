(Pocket-lint) - The Doctor Who special to be shown on New Year's Day - 1 January 2021 - will also be available in 4K HDR on BBC iPlayer.

Titled Revolution of the Daleks, the episode will not only see the return of Captain Jack (John Barrowman) alongside Jodie Whittaker's 13th Doctor, it'll be available in Ultra HD and the HLG version of HDR on compatible TVs. You will be able to watch it in tandem with its live showing on BBC One at 6.45pm GMT, or catch-up on demand after.

Other shows to be in 4K HDR across the festive period include the new drama series Black Narcissus, Meerkat: A Dynasties Special, A Perfect Planet and the Queen's Christmas message.

The Doctor Who special will pit Yaz, Ryan and Graham up against a Dalek without the aid of the Doctor herself, who was last seen imprisoned.

There are some 4K HDR shows already available on iPlayer: Blue Planet II, Dracula, Dynasties, His Dark Materials, and Seven Worlds, One Planet. You can check if your TV is compatible by heading to a dedicated page setup by the BBC here.

It includes a long list of approved sets from most major manufacturers, including Samsung, Panasonic, Sony, LG and Philips.

Writing by Rik Henderson.