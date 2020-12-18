BBC iPlayer comes to Xbox Series X and S

(Pocket-lint) - It's taken a few weeks, but the lucky few who've managed to get their hands on an Xbox Series X or Series S have got a further bit of good news - BBC iPlayer will work on the two next-gen consoles as of now.

When the two new Xboxes launched, the app was broken and non-functioning, which was a bit of a disappointment given the media chops of the Xbox One family that preceded them.

The BBC's put that right though, deploying an update that has the app back and up and running properly, so you can get back to being able to watch all your British TV favourites on the new hardware.

iPlayer being broken at launch was something we found out about before the consoles went on sale, or just before it, but Microsoft said at the time that it was working with its streaming partners to ensure the situation didn't last too long.

A little more than a month since then is slightly longer than we hoped it would take, but things do tend to progress at a slightly different pace inside the labyrinthine BBC's halls.

Still, it means that the festive period can be one free of box-swapping and HDMI cable wrangling, with your new Xbox able to stream all the films and TV that'll air this holiday.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.