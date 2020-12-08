(Pocket-lint) - The BBC is undergoing major change in the way it commissions new TV shows. It is shifting focus away from tradition, with greater emphasis on primarily making shows for iPlayer and streaming.

Its chief content officer, Charlotte Moore, has presented an overhaul of the broadcaster's commissioning practices. Her plan sees the BBC replace content controllers for each individual channel, with portfolio editors and heads of genre. They will each select and develop shows for iPlayer first and foremost.

The genre directors will then have more autonomy over their programming output and will no longer have to get additional sign-off approval from a content controller before it goes to air.

There will be genre heads for drama, comedy, film, entertainment and factual. There will also be a chief of BBC iPlayer, under whom they sit.

This will all help the corporation both save money and ensure that its content creation more effectively takes on the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, both in the UK and globally.

While Deadline hasn't explained how terrestrial channels will be affected by the new system, it is likely that shows planned for BBC iPlayer will trickle down onto the main BBC stations, including BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Four.

Writing by Rik Henderson.