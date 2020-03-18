The BBC has today announced a sweeping range of changes to its services designed to support, educate and inform the nation during this time of coronavirus lockdown.

The changes will touch all aspects of the BBC's services, covering TV, radio, iPlayer and BBC Sounds, wanting to ensure that there's something for everyone, especially those who might be isolated in these troubling times.

"We … will do everything from using our airwaves for exercise classes for older people, religious services, recipes and advice on food for older people and low-income families, and should schools close, education programming for different age groups," said Tony Hall director-general of the BBC.

"We will also be launching a whole new iPlayer experience for children. And of course there will be entertainment - with the ambition of giving people some escapism and hopefully the odd smile."

Hall admits that there will be disruption along the way, but the corporation will do its best to serve the public.

That will include lots of information, including a coronavirus special on BBC One on Wednesdays, along with a daily podcast on the disease. That will be joined by 5 Live, looking to answer questions and provide phone-ins.

That's also going to see a suspension of the plans to close the Red Button services, which will stay in place for the time being.

There will be a shift in programme content to address those in isolation, including exercise and wellbeing tips and a Sunday morning church service on local radio. The Beeb will also aim to have a broadcast service on TV on Sundays, as well as supporting other religions.

With a shutdown of schools looming, the BBC also has ambitions to work with the Department for Education to offer more educational programmes across subjects for self-learning, including primary and secondary daily podcasts through BBC Sounds.

A new iPlayer for kids will mean that those children who can't go to school can have an iPlayer experience that's made for them, with access to appropriate content.

It's not all serious however, there's plenty of escapism and entertainment on the horizon, including making some of the BBC's best programmes available as boxsets. That will include Spooks, The Missing, Waking the Dead, Wallander and other classics.

Of course, the BBC isn't the only source of entertainment for many. In the UK there's the forthcoming launch of Disney+ to look forward to on 24 March, as well as ongoing offerings from services like Apple TV+, Netflix and Amazon Video.