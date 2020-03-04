Spitting Image to return in autumn, exclusive to BritBox

The long awaited return of satirical puppet show Spitting Image has been announced. It will be back on UK screens from this coming autumn.

However, it will be exclusive to BritBox.

Spitting Image last graced our TVs in 1996, with the extremely funny, biting satire of politics, current affairs and celebrity appearing weekly on ITV. This time though, to view the two new seasons you will need a BritBox subscription.

"The new Spitting Image will be global through a uniquely British eye," said co-creator Rupert Law.

"It will be more outrageous, audacious and salacious than the previous incarnation. The timing is right. The puppets are ready, the people have spoken. This autumn we will get Brexit done."

Certainly, there is much to lampoon in a new series. Donald Trump, Brexit and the Boris Johnson/Dominic Cummings relationship will all appear in regular sketches. As will the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan.

BritBox costs £5.99 per month and is viewable through devices, such as mobile phones, tablets, Google Chromecast, Apple TV and web browsers.

New subscribers get 30-days access for free.

The service also includes every available episode of Doctor Who from its start in 1963 to 1989. That encompasses all the adventures of the first eight Doctors.

You can find out more about BritBox in our guide here: What is BritBox? BBC and ITV's Netflix rival explained.