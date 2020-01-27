The BBC is winding down its Red Button text services over the coming weeks, with the shut down starting this Thursday (30 January).

Its plans were first announced in September last year, with the Beeb revealing that running the Red Button text services costs the corporation more than £39 million per year.

And, with smartphone and tablet use covering 80 per cent of the UK population, plus a tightening of the belt at the broadcaster across the board, the news, sports and weather information platform was deemed surplus to requirements.

However, a petition signed by more than 100 organisations will be signed into 10 Downing Street today calling for a stay of execution.

The petition has been organised by the National Federation of the Blind of the UK and claims that the services provide an invaluable connection to the outside world for the elderly with sight and hearing difficulties who do not have internet connections.

If unsuccessful, it will mark an end to internet-free text services available on televisions that have been running since the launch of Ceefax 45 years ago.

The BBC has said though that other Red Button services, such as the live video streams available during events such as Glastonbury will continue to be available for the foreseeable future.

