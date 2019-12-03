The BBC has greatly expanded the amount of complete box sets available on BBC iPlayer.

After being given the go-ahead by Ofcom earlier this year, the Beeb has added an enormous amount of shows and series to the streaming platform, to be viewed for free in the UK.

Ahead of the Gavin and Stacey reunion Christmas special, you can catch up with the entire run. Or, watch all of Miranda Hart's self-titled sitcom in preparation of a 10th anniversary special.

All episodes of series 24 to 27 of Top Gear are now available, as is every episode of Doctor Who from the reboot in 2005 and on.

Other drama series you can now find on BBC iPlayer include Peaky Blinders, Killing Eve, His Dark Materials, Life on Mars, Ashes to Ashes and Luther.

Comedies include This Time with Alan Partridge, Absolutely Fabulous, Outnumbered and Extras.

There are plenty of factual and documentary series available not too, including a "huge selection" of Louis Theroux's back catalogue, Blue Planet I and II, Planet Earth I and II, and the superb recent hit, Seven Worlds, One Planet.

Children don't miss out, with The Gruffalo, Room on the Broom and other Julia Donaldson adaptations available throughout Christmas.

"We've packed BBC iPlayer with more box sets than ever this Christmas," said Charlotte Moore, director of BBC content.

"This, in addition to the bumper range of festive favourites on our channels, means BBC iPlayer has everything you need for some perfect viewing this Christmas."

