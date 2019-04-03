BBC iPlayer to stream FA Cup semi and final in 4K HDR

The BBC has announced that one of the semi-finals and final of the FA Cup will be shown live in 4K HDR.

Streamed on BBC iPlayer, the semi-final between Manchester City and Brighton will be available in Ultra HD and HDR on 6 April.

The final will be available to view live in the enhanced picture format on 18 May.

Those with compatible TVs will be able to watch the action either by pressing the Red Button during the Beeb's coverage or through the BBC iPlayer app on the smart TV. You can find out if your set is supported here.

The coverage will be available on any listed external boxes too. Virgin TV V6 boxes, for example, are capable of showing BBC iPlayer Ultra HD content.

To get the full 3840 pixel Ultra HD experience, the BBC recommends that viewers have an internet connection of at least 40Mbps. A slightly lower resolution of 2560 pixels (width) will be available on connections of at least 20Mbps.

Footage will be played at 50fps.

"Our Ultra HD and HDR programmes have been streamed millions of times on BBC iPlayer, making them some of the most popular Ultra HD programmes in the world, and BBC iPlayer is one of the only streaming services to offer them live in such high quality," said the head of BBC iPlayer, Dan Taylor-Watt.

"It’s an excellent example of how we’re reinventing BBC iPlayer, making it an even better place for watching live events, and giving people the best programmes to enjoy in the best possible quality."

BBC iPlayer uses the HLG format for HDR, which is expected to be the standard across broadcast mediums - including Sky TV - soon.