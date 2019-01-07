BBC proposes turning iPlayer into Netflix rival

The BBC is opening public consultation over significant changes to its iPlayer service. It hopes to offer more value for money to licence fee payers in the UK by offering more Netflix style box set and on demand features.

The UK communications and broadcast regulator Ofcom recently posted concerns over plans for BBC iPlayer to include more box sets and on demand content, so the Beeb plans to publish a public interest test in spring to establish user attitudes on the changes and whether they negatively impact competition.

The changes proposed include keeping on demand and catch-up content on iPlayer for 12 months rather than 30 days, as it is at present.

In addition, if approved, iPlayer will host more content from the BBC archive and complete series box set for selected titles. These will be made of returning series and their previous series.

Some box sets can be found on BBC iPlayer already, including recent home made programmes, such as Luther, Doctor Who, Bodyguard and Killing Eve.

If the proposed changes come into force, they will be joined by many other quality BBC series for adults and children.

The BBC believes this is a natural step for the service as viewing habits have changed radically in a relatively short period: "We know that in the future BBC iPlayer will be the main way many people will want to watch the BBC. It already is for many younger viewers," said the Beeb's director of content, Charlotte Moore.

"These changes are about ensuring we continue to deliver value for money to licence fee payers - and meet expectations of viewers who want to watch full series whenever they choose to."