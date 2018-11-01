Dynasties is latest series in 4K HDR on BBC iPlayer

The BBC will show its latest natural history series, Dynasties, in Ultra HD and HDR on BBC iPlayer.

The series starts on Sunday 11 November on BBC One, with first episode Chimpanzee. It will then be available to view in 4K HDR soon after.

Like Planet Earth II and Blue Planet II, it is narrated by Sir David Attenborough, and will similarly be part of the Beeb's Ultra HD trials.

The BBC also showed matches in the FIFA World Cup and Wimbledon Championships in 4K earlier this year, using the Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) format for its HDR presentation. Those faced the extra challenge of being live broadcasts, whereas Dynasties is a pre-recorded programme so has been encoded in Ultra HD prior to release and should face fewer streaming issues.

You will need a compatible TV or set-top-box to view Dynasties in 4K HDR. You can find a list of all the supported devices on the BBC website here.

You will also need a recommended minimum internet connection of 24Mbps for the full 3840 pixel Ultra HD presentation. A 12Mbps connection will be capable of running the show in 2560 pixels.

Dynasties will focus on five different animal species. Emperor penguins, hunting dogs, lions and tigers are the others that will get their own episodes.