The BBC has launched a new, simple way for Freeview smart TV owners to restart BBC shows from the beginning, even if they come in midway through.

By pressing the green button on any favourite BBC show - on BBC One, One HD, Two, Two HD and BBC Four - you can opt to restart the programme after it has started. The TV will automatically open the BBC iPlayer application and start the show from the beginning. It means you don't have to go to and launch the app yourself.

You will be prompted on your TV screen if the show is available to restart.

The green button function will also roll out to BBC Four HD soon.

Not all smart TVs are compatible with the green button service. You can check out if your set is one of those that support it, head to the BBC's list of devices compatible with iPlayer and click on the manufacturer of your set.

The subsequent list of TV models will show whether your television is green button-ready or not.

In addition to smart TVs, the new feature is now available on some set-top-boxes.

These include Freeview and Freesat PVRs from Humax, such as the HDR-2000T and HDR-1000S, plus the Netgem N7800 and Netbox 8500.

Sadly, paid TV services and other boxes don't get the green button option for now.