This year's Wimbledon tennis tournament starts today, Monday 2 July, and you can watch much of it in 4K Ultra HD. In fact, some of the matches will be available with the stunning HDR contrast and colour tech too.

Just like the World Cup, the BBC is showing matches from Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 4K HDR (using the HLG standard) on BBC iPlayer. While Sky and Virgin TV each have 4K presentations on Sky Q and the Virgin V6 box respectively.

Here then is how to ensure you watch the action from The Championships in the best format possible.

The BBC is extending its Ultra HD trials beyond the World Cup, with coverage of Wimbledon also being offered in 4K. It will be enhanced with high dynamic range (HDR) colour and contrast technology using the HLG standard on BBC iPlayer.

All BBC One matches of the FIFA World Cup are being shown in 4K HDR on the platform. Now tennis' premiere tournament gets the same treatment, with every match from Centre Court being offered in Ultra HD.

You can get it if your TV is compatible with HLG tech (see the list of supported TVs here) and have a broadband speed fast enough. The BBC suggests you will need a speed around 36Mbps or above to get full 4K (3840 x 2160). However, you can still get an excellent, higher-than-Full HD image if your internet speed is 16Mbps or above.

All you need to do is open BBC iPlayer and when there is a match available to view, you will be given the option to watch it in UHD, HD or SD (standard definition). Choose UHD and enjoy.

As with the World Cup coverage, access to the iPlayer Wimbledon 4K streams will be on a first-come, first-served basis (pun not intended). "Tens of thousands" of spots will be available for each match, however, so you shouldn't have any problems.

Sky will offer the latter stages of the tournament - the semi-finals and finals - in Ultra HD too, as part of the BBC’s trial. Sky Q 2TB box owners will be able to access the 4K feed via a pop up/red button message while watching on BBC One or Two. It is a separate feed, so you don't need to search for it on iPlayer.

Virgin Media is also offering select coverage on Wimbledon in Ultra HD.

As well as offering Virgin TV V6 box customers the opportunity to watch BBC's Centre Court matches through the iPlayer app on the service, as part of the Beeb's UHD trials, Virgin Media will show both the gentlemen's and ladies's finals in 4K through Eurosport.

It will be free to access for V6 box owners through the TV home page. Alternatively, if you are on a Full House package, you can press the red button when on the Eurosport 1 or Eurosport 2 HD channels (521 and 522 on the EPG).