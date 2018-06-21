The BBC has announced that it will extend its Ultra HD trials beyond the World Cup, with its coverage of Wimbledon also to be offered in 4K. It will be enhanced with high dynamic range (HDR) colour and contrast technology using the HLG standard.

All BBC One matches of the FIFA World Cup have been shown so far in 4K HDR on iPlayer as part of the Beeb's Ultra HD trials. It will also be ranging the rest of its games from Russia for those with compatible televisions.

Now tennis' premiere tournament gets the same treatment, with every match from Centre Court at the All England Tennis Club being offered in UHD and HDR.

You will be able to get it if your TV is compatible with HLG tech (see the list of supported TVs here) and have a broadband speed fast enough. The BBC suggests you will need a speed around 36Mbps or above to get full 4K (3840 x 2160). However, you can still get an excellent, higher-than-Full HD image if your internet speed is 16Mbps or above.

Sky will offer the latter stages of the tournament - the semi-finals and finals - in Ultra HD too, as part of the BBC’s trial. Sky Q 2TB box owners will be able to access the 4K feed via a pop up/red button message while watching on BBC One or Two. It is a separate feed, so you don't need to search for it on iPlayer.

As with the World Cup coverage, access to the iPlayer Wimbledon 4K streams will be on a first-come, first-served basis (pun not intended). "Tens of thousands" of spots will be available for each match, however, so you shouldn't have any problems.

Hopefully, you won't face the dreaded spinning pink wheel suffered by many during the World Cup 4K HDR presentations. Buffering has been an issue over the last week, although it is worth remembering that this is a trial of the service and, we feel, the images make up for the shortfall.

Wimbledon starts on 2 July 2018.