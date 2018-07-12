The 2022 World Cup in Qatar started on 20 November. Here's how to watch the big final.

How to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on TV, online, mobile and in 4K HDR

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has played through all the knock-out stages and we're now down to the last matche. In the UK you will be able to watch the match for free.

It is also available to watch online and mobile via BBC iPlayer and ITVX - the replacement for ITV Hub.

Fox Sports is showing it in the US, both on TV and online.

Here are all the details including which match is on which channel/service.

How to watch the 2022 World Cup on TV

In the UK

The BBC and ITV share the rights to show all World Cup matches live in the UK. They are broadcast on BBC and ITV channels, as well as the BBC iPlayer and ITVX smart TV apps.

Here are the details for the final:

Sunday 18 December

France vs Argentina - FIFA World Cup 2022 Final - 15:00 GMT - BBC & ITV

In the US

Fox Sports has the exclusive English-language rights to show every match of the 2022 World Cup in the States. Telemundo has the Spanish-language rights.

The fixtures are as above, although the kickoff times will naturally need to be adjusted for local time zones.

How to watch the 2022 World Cup online and on mobile

In the UK

Both the BBC and ITV will host all matches on their respective BBC iPlayer and ITVX streaming services. You will be able to watch them through a web browser or mobile device.

Highlights and other coverage will also appear on their streaming apps.

In the US

As well as the US TV coverage, Fox Sports will stream every one of the 64 matches via its app for mobile, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

You will need a paid subscription to view it though.

How to watch the 2022 World Cup in 4K HDR

The BBC has offered its World Cup matches in 4K HDR, just as it streamed many of the 2018 World Cup and 2020 Euros in 4K HDR on BBC iPlayer. The HDR format of choice for BBC (and most TV broadcasters) is hybrid log gamma (HLG).

You can find out if your TV will is capable of viewing 4K Ultra HD content over iPlayer here. You should also check with your manufacturer that it supports the HLG standard.

In the US you'll be able to watch in 4K HDR via FuboTV and Comcast.