Last 10 seasons of Doctor Who now available to watch on BBC iPlayer for free

The BBC has made all episodes in the last 10 seasons of Doctor Who available to view for free on BBC iPlayer, including 13 specials, in the build up to the new season starting this autumn.

Jodie Whittaker officially takes over as the 13th Doctor this year - the first woman to play the role - and you can celebrate the groundbreaking new series by catching up on every episode shown since the 2005 reboot.

That means you can see all the adventures starring Doctors 9 to 12: Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi. You can also see the shows featuring the War Doctor, as played by the late John Hurt.

Even mini-episode, The Night of the Doctor, is available.

Although there is no confirmation as to how long the box sets will be available, it is thought that they will be removed from BBC iPlayer as soon as the new series starts, so you had better get binging now.

"We're reinventing the BBC for a new generation and BBC iPlayer is key to that. Bringing back these series of Doctor Who is just part of our offer this summer giving viewers the chance to uncover or rediscover the Doctor's previous adventures," said Dan McGolphin, the BBC's controller of programming.

"You can also watch the World Cup live in UHD, catch-up on the latest stories unfolding in Albert Square and binge-watch box set drama like Our Girl or comedy like This Country. BBC iPlayer will have something for everyone."