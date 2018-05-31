BBC iPlayer to stream all BBC World Cup 2018 matches in 4K HDR

The BBC has announced that it will host 4K HDR livestreams of all 29 of its World Cup 2018 matches on iPlayer.

It will show them as part of its live 4K trials, as started with the York City Knights and Catalans Dragons rugby match in April.

You will be able to watch all of the matches on BBC iPlayer in Ultra HD resolution and using the hybrid log gamma (HLG) version of HDR. It will require a compatible television for HDR playback - one that supports the HLG format.

You will need a superfast broadband connection too.

There's one catch, however: due to bandwidth limitations, access to the 4K HDR streams for each match will be given on a first come first served basis. The Beeb says this will allows "tens of thousands" to watch but an exact figure is not given.

The stream will be available on the homepage of your BBC iPlayer app if you have a supported television.

Friday 15 June

1pm: Egypt v Uruguay (if Mo Salah manages to overcome his shoulder injury in time)

7pm: Portugal v Spain

Sunday 17 June

4pm: Germany v Mexico

Monday 18 June

7pm: Tunisia v England

Sunday 24 June

1pm: England v Panama

Live coverage of the knockout stage matches will be revealed closer the time.