Now you can watch Blue Planet II in 4K HDR even without a HLG TV

The BBC has released Blue Planet II on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, so those with 4K HDR TVs that aren't HLG enabled can get the very best pictures at home.

A 4K HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) version of the seven episode series was released on BBC iPlayer in early December, but it will only be available to view until tomorrow, 16 January. After that time the trial run will be removed, so the only way to watch the shows in 4K HDR will be through the 4K Blu-ray box-set.

And it was only available to select TV owners anyway. Generally, you needed to have bought your brand new 4K HDR set in 2017, or own a compatible 2016 model from Panasonic or LG to get the full experience over iPlayer.

Sky Q also offered the show in 4K, but not HLG.

As well as three discs feature each episode in 4K HDR, the box-set includes another three conventional Blu-ray discs with the Full HD versions. Having seen them ourselves we can also confirm that the Ultra HD presentations are superb - better than the iPlayer streams thanks to the extra bitrates afforded.

We also feel that the HDR10 format is a touch better in colour and contrast than the HLG. This set, therefore, gives you the very best version of Blue Planet II possible.

It costs £29.99 in the UK, $59.99 in the US and is available now.