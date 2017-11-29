A whole host of BBC boxsets are coming back to iPlayer for Christmas: Peaky Blinders, Planet Earth, Sherlock and more

The BBC has announced it will be bringing back a bucketload of box sets back to the iPlayer from 16 December, just in time for the holiday period, so viewers will always have something to watch. Whether it be finally watching a series you've been meaning to get stuck into, or rewatching some classic favourites, the Beeb is confident there will be something for everybody.

A number of high-profile drama shows will be hitting iPlayer, including all three series of Peaky Blinders, along with episodes from the fourth series, currently being broadcast on BBC Two.

Taboo, starring Tom Hardy and Wolf Hall will also be available in their entirety, as will Line of Duty and Happy Valley.

Series three and four of Sherlock, as well as the the 2016 special The Abominable Bridge will be available to watch too, and Ryan Murphy's new eight-part series about the Hollywood rivalry of Bette Davis and Joan Crawford will be available to binge on.

It's not just drama shows that are being shown though, as David Attenborough fans will be delighted to know that the original series The Blue Planet, first shown in 2001, will be making a comeback, alongside Planet Earth, Planet Earth II and The Frozen Planet.

If it's laughs you're looking for, then the complete box sets of Miranda and Inside No.9 will be made available and select episodes of Gavin & Stacey, Josh and Him & Her will be added too.

Charlotte Moore, Director of Content at the BBC, said: "There is no need to go anywhere else this Christmas because we have an even richer offer across the BBC than ever before. We are always home to the very best British programmes during the festive season but with so much content to fit in, it’s fantastic to give audiences a special gift on iPlayer to complement our schedules."

"Sit back and indulge, as we curate some of the most loved shows you may have missed first time round or favourites you want to watch again."

You can see the full list of shows and episodes making their way to the BBC iPlayer from 16 December here.