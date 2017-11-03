BBC to broadcast an extra 1,000 hours of live sport a year online

The BBC has announced that it plans to broadcast an extra 1,000 hours of sport a year via its online channels such as the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer on-demand streaming service.

The extra coverage will not only mean footballs fans can watch more early rounds of the FA Cup, but sports that don't get as much coverage such as the British Basketball League and wheelchair tennis will be viewable too. An extra 30 sports are planned to be given coverage, including National, European and World Championships.

With so much sport potentially being made available, the BBC has said the refreshed service will be completely customisable, so you're only presented with content relevant to the sports you want to watch, while also making content easier to find.

BBC Director-General Tony Hall said the extra coverage will be made possible by new low-cost streaming technologies developed by the BBC. The BBC used the London 2012 Olympic Games to really ramp up its streaming efforts and ever since then, has been able to use the technology employed to cover more live events, more often.

With channels such as the BBC Sport website and the iPlayer being available across all manner of devices, there is a way of streaming live sport for everyone.

Barbara Slater, head of BBC Sport added: "We've seen the nation get behind a whole host of sports in recent years, especially at major events. We want to use BBC Sport's live streaming service to showcase more of those moments that inspire people to take part. Put simply, it's a huge expansion in the availability of free-to-air sport in the UK."