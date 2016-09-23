BBC looks to the future of television with Holographic TV prototype
- BBC builds working model
- Uses flatscreen TV and acrylic pyramid
- Basic images projected at first
The BBC has often been at the forefront of new broadcast technologies, trialling 3D, virtual reality and 4K programming long before many others.
All three have either made it into the public sphere or are on the immediate horizon - and one has even been and gone. Now the Beeb is casting an eye on another entertainment tech that it could end up making content for: holographic TV.
As part of its work on exploring emerging technologies, the BBC has trialled content from its archive on a working prototype of a holographic television. It used existing tech and simple techniques to create 3D imagery that seemed to float in the air.
What it came up with was a rather low-fi holographic solution, but it showed how a concept that seems outlandish now could work with further development.
The BBC team behind the prototype took a 46-inch TV, laid it flat and made a simple acrylic pyramid that it balanced in the centre. It used old Victorian theatre techniques to then project images onto the sides, using the expertise of MDH Hologram, which, when combined, created a single floating holographic picture.
It works best when ambient lighting in the room is at a minimum and the physical size of the flat TV determines the overall size of the hologram, but test subjects were impressed by the end results.
A fully working holographic TV is clearly a long way off yet, but we applaud the BBC for starting the ball rolling. You can read more about it on a dedicated blog on BBC.co.uk.
- Apple just made its Carpool Karaoke show free to watch via TV App
- What's the best VPN for streaming?
- Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers
- Great Royal Wedding deal: Sign up to Sky Q and get a 43-inch 4K HDR LG TV for just £249
- 4K Android TV dongle does exist, but you're unlikely to get one
- LG's 2018 TVs now support Google Assistant voice control
- Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos movies on demand: Rakuten TV ramps up its offering on LG TVs
- The best World Cup TV deals, 4K HDR and HD TV bargains for Russia 2018
- Buy Samsung's artsy The Frame TV on Amazon by 12 May and save $400
- You can watch the Royal Wedding in 4K on Sky Q
Comments