CBeebies Playtime Island now available for free for iOS, Android and Amazon Fire tablets

After huge success with its last collection of games for pre-schoolers, the BBC has launched a second CBeebies Playtime app for iOS, Android and Amazon Fire tablets with all-new games and experiences to keep young kids amused.

Like the original, CBeebies Playtime Island features games based on characters from the the channel's TV shows. To begin with, children can play Peter Rabbit: Hop to it, The Furchester Food Game, Topsy and Tim: At The Farm, and Andy's Prehistoric Park.

The games and style have been chosen by parents and their children during the development phase.

More games will be added in time, as will new features and surprises. A Christmas theme will appear in December and Children will be able to build their own Playtime Island, adding specific games they want to play, in a future update.

A game library and downloads will be added.

"CBeebies Playtime Island is an exciting environment for our games that can evolve based on the interests and needs of our youngest audiences - it can develop and grow with them," said Kay Benbow, controller of the channel.

"It also gives them a greater range of choice and control all within one safe and beautifully designed landscape. And it’s not only designed for little ones but with them too, as the wonderfully creative buildings and vehicles came directly from them."

CBeebies Playtime Island is a free download and available now.