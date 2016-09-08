  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. BBC TV news

BBC iPlayer adds Live Restart to mobile and tablet apps, other huge changes coming soon

|
BBC BBC iPlayer adds Live Restart to mobile and tablet apps, other huge changes coming soon
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV

- Start live programmes from the start

- HD streaming to become default option

- Visual seeking added to website

The BBC will shortly roll out Live Restart to its BBC iPlayer mobile and tablet applications, bringing them in line with the TV and set-top-box versions.

Live Restart was introduced as a connected TV feature in August last year. It allows you to start a live programme from the beginning if you only join partway through. The Beeb is soon to add it to the iOS and Android apps too, so you can ensure you catch a whole episode of your favourite show, even if you're late coming to the live feed.

It shows further appreciation by the broadcaster that more and more viewers are watching live TV on iPads, iPhones and Android devices these days.

The new feature follows recently added controls to pause and rewind live TV on mobile, so will give complete control over your viewing habits after the forthcoming update.

BBCbbc iplayer adds live restart to mobile and tablet apps other huge changes coming soon image 2

Other changes coming to BBC iPlayer include HD streams becoming the default option for computers and connected TVs that support adaptive bitrates, and visual seeking when scrolling through a programme. This presents a second, Netflix-style picture-in-picture box that gives a preview of the action as you scroll through the time bar on a show.

The latter feature will be launched on the BBC iPlayer website first and then be added to other versions in "the coming year".

HD streams, the BBC confirmed, will be presented in 720p 50fps.

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments